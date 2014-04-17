Putin says not possible for Europe to stop buying Russian gas

BRIEF-UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15
* UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it would not be possible for Europe to stop buying Russian gas and that he was hopeful a deal could be reached with Ukraine on gas supply.
"We sell gas in European countries which have around 30-35 percent of their gas balance covered by supplies from Russia. Can they stop buying Russian gas? In my opinion it is impossible," he said.
Putin said that transit via Ukraine is the most dangerous element in Europe's gas supply system. (Reporting by Christian Lowe, Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt, writing by Megan Davies)
* UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
* WON CONTRACT FROM DANGOTE OIL REFINERY CO FOR CRITICAL EQUIPMENT, TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, DESIGN SERVICES FOR A REFINERY & PETROCHEMICAL PLANT Source text for Eikon:
* LAKE SHORE BANCORP INC SAYS QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12 - SEC FILING