Russia's Putin says Europe unlikely stop buying Russian gas

LAURA, Russia Oct 24 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Friday he did not expect European countries to
stop buying natural gas from Russia as there is no real
alternative.
"Can you imagine that this will happen at the desire of our
partners in Europe? I can hardly imagine this", Putin said in a
response to a question during a meeting with Russian and foreign
political experts.
The European Union, which has imposed sanctions on Russia
over the crisis in Ukraine, has expressed concern that natural
gas supplies from Russia that pass through Ukraine could be
disrupted this winter and wants to diversify its supplies.
