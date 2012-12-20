Putin says Russia insists on rebel Georgia regions' independence

MOSCOW Dec 20 President Vladimir Putin said on
Thursday that Russia will not back down on its decision to
recognise Georgian breakaway regions Abkhazia and South Ossetia
despite a recent parliamentary election that swept a new
coalition to power.
"Russia cannot change its decision related to its
acknowledgement of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent, by
definition we cannot do that," Putin said at an annual news
conference when asked about his relationship with new Georgian
authorities.
Putin said he saw positive signals from the new Georgian
government led by Bidzina Ivanishvili - a billionaire
businessman who made his fortune in Russia.