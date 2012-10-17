Russia's Putin sacks member of Medvedev's cabinet

| MOSCOW
MOSCOW Oct 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin
sacked a member of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's cabinet on
Wednesday after five months in office, asserting his authority
over a government some analysts predict will be short-lived.
Putin signed a decree dismissing Regional Development
Minister Oleg Govorun, one of two ministers he had publicly
criticised last month, and replacing him with Igor Slyunyayev, a
former governor of Kostroma region northeast of Moscow.
The Kremlin has dismissed suggestions that Putin was unhappy
with the government, but his criticism of the two ministers
added to speculation that he could dismiss Medvedev's cabinet,
particularly if economic conditions worsen.
It was the first change in the cabinet Putin unveiled two
weeks after his May 7 inauguration to a new presidential term
after consultations with Medvedev, the protege who served as
president during Putin's four-year stint as prime minister.
The decree gave no reason for the dismissal and Putin made
no mention of Govorun in a meeting with Slyunyayev.
He told Slyunyayev he had been recommended by Medvedev, in
line with protocol, but the move emphasized that Putin holds
ultimate authority.
Russia's paramount leader since his initial 2000-2008
presidency, Putin has sometimes used sackings to keep
subordinates in line and maintain balance between rival Kremlin
factions.
Putin had singled out Govorun and the labour minister for
criticism at a budget meeting a month ago. He suggested they had
failed to implement decrees he issued upon taking office and
urged Medvedev, who was not present, to reprimand them.
He also said the cabinet's draft three-year spending plan
had failed to cover his commitments.
Analysts had said after the meeting that Putin was laying
the groundwork for the potential dismissal of the government,
especially if economic conditions worsened.
Putin told the new minister to pay particular attention to
moving Russians out of the dangerously decrepit housing that is
a common cause of complaint in far-flung regions, where Putin
draws strong support as city-dwellers tire of his 12-year rule.
The Regional Development Ministry oversees housing and
utility development programmes in the regions, seen as crucial
to securing popular loyalty in the course of Putin's six-year
term.
"There are many tasks ahead of the ministry but one I would
like you to pay a particular attention to: resettlement of
people living in decrepit houses in hazardous condition," Putin
told Slyunyayev at their meeting shown on state TV.
Locals in the regions say living standards are low and
utility rates too high, complaints analysts say Putin, who took
office following the largest opposition protests of his rule,
may be forced to hear more of in the future.
Sources have also said Govorun, 42, had a difficult
relationship with his deputy, St. Petersburg businessman
Vladimir Kogan, Putin's friend from his time as deputy mayor of
Russia's second-largest city and a member of his inner circle.