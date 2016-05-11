Putin prevails in Sochi all-star ice hockey game

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
SOCHI, Russia May 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin showed off his stick skills with a goal and two assists in an amateur ice hockey game at a 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics venue on Tuesday.
Putin, sporting a red jersey with blue trim and the number 11 on his back, led a team of officials, businessmen and former players to a 9-5 victory over an amateur selection in the annual Night Hockey League festival game, the Kremlin said.
The 63-year-old sports fan was seen fist-bumping team mates, waving to the crowd and firing shots at the opposition goalie. He was then handed a large trophy by former Soviet Union player Alexander Yakushev.
A judo black belt, Putin has often shown off his sporting prowess and has previously been seen on television playing ice-hockey, exercising in the gym, riding a horse, diving to the bottom of the Black Sea and flying a hang glider. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Paul Tait)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.