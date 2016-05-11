Putin prevails in Sochi all-star ice hockey game

SOCHI, Russia May 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin showed off his stick skills with a goal and two assists in an amateur ice hockey game at a 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics venue on Tuesday.

Putin, sporting a red jersey with blue trim and the number 11 on his back, led a team of officials, businessmen and former players to a 9-5 victory over an amateur selection in the annual Night Hockey League festival game, the Kremlin said.

The 63-year-old sports fan was seen fist-bumping team mates, waving to the crowd and firing shots at the opposition goalie. He was then handed a large trophy by former Soviet Union player Alexander Yakushev.

A judo black belt, Putin has often shown off his sporting prowess and has previously been seen on television playing ice-hockey, exercising in the gym, riding a horse, diving to the bottom of the Black Sea and flying a hang glider. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Paul Tait)