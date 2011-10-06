Russia ready to handle euro debt crisis fallout-Putin

MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia is concerned by the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone but is better able to handle any economic fallout that may result than it was when financial markets crashed and the global economy slumped in 2008, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said.

"The greatest cause for concern is the level of debt in the countries of the euro zone, which exceeds 80 percent of GDP (gross domestic product)," Putin said in a speech on Thursday.

He called for the euro zone to take "clear, well thought out steps" to overcome its debt problems.

"I will say straight away that Russia is better prepared than it was in 2008 for different scenarios," Putin said. "We have built up serious experience, a reserve of durability -- in the economy and in the financial sector."

Putin's speech to an investor conference hosted by state-controlled bank VTB was his first since revealing last month that he would seek to return to the presidency, which he held from 2000-08, at an election next March.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Douglas Busvine)