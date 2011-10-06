UPDATE 3-Europe flounders, Russia ready for new crisis - Putin

* Putin concerned by euro zone debt crisis
* Promises evolutionary change
* Says Russia better prepared than in 2008
* Budget discipline, low debts remain a priority
(Adds economy minister, investor comments)
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Oct 6 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin, preparing for a return to the Kremlin, urged Europe on
Thursday to deal resolutely with its sovereign debt crisis and
said Moscow was better prepared to cope than it was before the
global crash of 2008.
In his first speech to investors since announcing a comeback
as president, Putin also said he would stick to a responsible
fiscal course and seek foreign investment to drive Russia's "new
industrialisation".
Putin said the greatest cause for concern was the euro-zone
debt crisis, and the failure of European leaders to contain the
rising debt burden that their countries face.
"Now is not the time to talk," he said. "It is the time to
take clear, well thought-out measures to avert those negative
processes that experts are starting to call the second wave of
the crisis."
Exuding confidence, Putin said there would be no upheaval in
Russia after the March 2012 presidential election. He is almost
certain to win the vote after announcing last month that he
would swap roles with President Dmitry Medvedev.
"Changes are undoubtedly needed and they will happen. But it
will be an evolutionary path. We do not need great upheaval --
we need a great Russia," he told the conference, organised by
state-controlled bank VTB .
BETTER THAN 2008
Putin, who turns 59 on Friday, said Russia was ready to
handle any fallout resulting from the slowdown in global growth
and debt problems faced by the developed economies of the West.
"I will say straight away that Russia is better prepared
than it was in 2008," Putin said. "We have built up serious
experience, a reserve of durability -- in the economy and in the
financial sector."
Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina warned earlier,
however, that the economy could contract by 1.5-2 percent should
oil prices fall to $60 per barrel, compared to current growth
rates of around 4 percent.
Putin sought to reassure investors concerned by the ousting
of Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, a fiscal hawk who resigned
after 11 years in office after saying the public finances were
becoming overly dependent on high oil prices.
Kudrin's departure came as financial turmoil drives capital
flight from Russia, expected by officials to reach $50 billion
this year. Stocks recently hit their lowest since May 2010 and
the rouble is close to its August 2009 lows despite
dollar-selling by the central bank to support the currency.
Putin said that Russia had sufficient funds to keep the
exchange rate of the rouble under control.
"We have half a trillion dollars in reserves," Putin said.
"Their volume is sufficient to control the situation in the
foreign currency market." The reserves fell by $9 billion in the
latest week to $517 billion, central bank figures showed.
Kudrin, who was cut from the speaker roster just before the
conference, would remain on Putin's team even after he was
ordered by Medvedev to resign.
"He is one of the best specialists in Russia and the world,"
said Putin.
His comments provided at least some comfort to investors
whose Russia holdings have taken a beating in the two-month-old
global markets sell-off.
"It leaves Russia in a state of limbo, but it is
not like, say, the Greek finance minister leaving," said Jacob
Grapengiesser of East Capital, a Russia-focused fund manager
that runs over 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in assets.
"Expectations of Russia are extremely low -- it has a 40
percent discount to emerging markets. That's a lot of room for
positive upside," said Nadya Wells, vice-president of Capital
International, which manages 95 billion euros ($126 billion).
BALANCED BUDGET
Putin said maintaining fiscal discipline and low public debt
would remain government priorities, and promised a balanced
budget by 2015. The budget could yet post a surplus next year if
oil prices turn out to be higher than the "conservative"
estimates in the government's fiscal plans.
"Our strategic goal is diversification of the economy. And
to change its structure we need to open the way for thousands of
new projects and business ideas," Putin said. "For that we need
investment, both direct and portfolio. This should become the
main resource for the new industrialisation of Russia."
Russia should, in the next few years, raise the share of
capital investment in the economy to 25 percent of GDP, Putin
said. Investment is now around 20 percent of GDP, less than half
the level in faster-growing China.
Putin also said a deal for Russia to join the World Trade
Organisation was within in reach, but urged Europe and the
United States to put pressure on Georgia, with which Russia
fought a five-day war in 2008, to make Russia's entry happen.
"I have a question: do our main partners in Europe and the
United States want Russia to become a member of the WTO or not?"
Putin said in response to a question from the floor.
"You don't need to hide behind the issues of the Georgians.
If they want, then they can accomplish this very fast,
especially with the compromises we have already reached."
Russia's economy is by far the largest outside the
153-member WTO and Russia wants to complete its entry into the
body this year after 18 years of negotiations.
(Additional reporting by John Bowker, Writing by Douglas
Busvine, Editing by Timothy Heritage)