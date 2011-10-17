UPDATE 1-Putin vows continuity at meeting with global CEOs

(Adds Putin comments)

MOSCOW Oct 17 Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told foreign investors on Monday that Russia would stick to its economic strategy, suggesting continuity as he prepares for a return to the Kremlin in a presidential election next March.

"I would like to assure our partners that we are not going to change our economic goals. We understand very well how important predictability and stability are," Putin told foreign CEOs at a meeting of an investment advisory panel in Moscow.

Putin's opening remarks to the meeting of the Foreign Investment Advisory Council (FIAC) were largely in line with his statements to financial investors at a conference organised by VTB bank on Oct. 6 .

He forecast that the Russian economy would grow by around 4 percent this year and that inflation would fall by the end of the year to a post-Soviet low of 7 percent.

He also said he expected Russia to post a balanced budget this year, thanks to high oil prices, and that after a period of deficit spending the budget would return to balance in "two or three years".

With a sovereign debt of around 10 percent of gross domestic product and significant central bank reserves, Russia "is ready for any development scenario for the world economy," said Putin.

Putin, 59, last month announced that he would run for the presidency -- which he held from 2000-08 -- while Dmitry Medvedev, the current head of state, would take over Putin's role as prime minister. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)