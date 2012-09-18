UPDATE 2-Russia's Putin raps budget plan, ministers

By Darya Korsunskaya
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 18 Russian President
Vladimir Putin issued a rare rebuke of Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev's government on Tuesday, criticising its fiscal plans
and accusing cabinet ministers of failing to act on orders he
issued after returning to the Kremlin in May.
Putin's comments, at a meeting on budget strategy in the
Black Sea resort of Sochi, suggested that his patience was
wearing thin with Medvedev just four months after the formation
of his new government.
The 59-year-old Kremlin leader, who has dominated Russia
since 2000, said that the three-year draft fiscal plan failed to
take into account commitments in the decrees he issued after
returning to Russia's highest office.
"If everything remains as laid out in the plan, then some or
other of the points of these decrees cannot be implemented. I
already see this. But they must be implemented," Putin said.
His comments ran counter to his typical leadership style,
based on strong loyalty to his political allies and continuity
in government, and where disputes are rarely aired in public.
They were made in Medvedev's absence, as the prime minister
was outside Moscow chairing a meeting of his "open government"
initiative, a forum widely criticised as a talk shop that has
generated few worthwhile policy results.
Putin has been Russia's paramount leader since Boris Yeltsin
resigned in a New Year's Eve speech in 1999, leaving him the
presidency. Putin steered Medvedev into the presidency when he
faced constitutional limits on serving a third consecutive term.
After the two switched jobs in May with Putin's return to
the presidential office, speculation has grown that Medvedev
could now be ousted.
"If Putin really intends to change the prime minister and
the government for a stronger team in the autumn - and I don't
think there is any other choice - of course he needs citizens to
understand why he is doing it," said Nikolai Petrov, analyst at
the Moscow Carnegie Centre.
The budget plan is due to be formally discussed by Russia's
cabinet on Thursday. Putin's harsh criticisms mean that the plan
is unlikely to be adopted in its present form.
REPRIMAND
Putin called on Medvedev to reprimand two cabinet ministers
for failing to carry out measures contained in the batch of
decrees setting out the policy priorities for his six-year term.
Put in's spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said a third minister was
also to receive a reprimand.
In addition to raising questions about Medvedev's authority,
Putin's remarks raised doubts about Russia's commitment to
balancing the budget over the medium term after heavy spending
ahead of the presidential election in March.
Andrei Piontkovsky, a political analyst at the prestigious
Russian Academy of Science, said there were signals that
Medvedev might not last long as Putin's prime minister.
On the fourth anniversary of a five-day war with
neighbouring Georgia, a group of Russian officers accused
Medvedev, who was then president, of indecision at the time and
having been "kicked" into action by Putin.
"This is a derisive slap at Medvedev's self-esteem in a
series of humiliations," Piontkovsky said, adding that there was
speculation that broad personnel changes could be expected in
the government in the coming months.
"Medvedev is no good as prime minister ... and Putin has had
enough of it."
Putin singled out for criticism Labour Minister Maxim
Topilin and Regional Development Minister Oleg Govorun. P eskov
said that the third minister in question was Education Minister
Dmitry Livanov.
Putin said that, while it was not his personal
responsibility to reprimand ministers, he was drawing Medvedev's
attention to "the need to issue a reprimand to the Minister of
Labour and the Minister of Regional Development."
"The work of a minister implies personal responsibility for
the sector. And if something scheduled has not been implemented,
then this responsibility should be borne," Putin said.
He said that despite his earlier order to the government to
produce a plan for pension reform by the end of this month, no
plan had yet been produced.
Putin also said that the government had failed to produce
proposals for accelerating the development of Siberia and the
Far East, also called for in his earlier presidential decrees.