Russia's Putin speaks out against unilateral intervention

* Putin says peace efforts should focus on United Nations
* Says violence creates violence, leads to "dead end"
MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Wednesday that any attempt to unilaterally use force or
interfere with events in the Middle East or North Africa would
be counter-productive, rebutting growing calls to intervene in
Syria's civil war.
Russia and China have strongly opposed the idea of foreign
intervention in Syria, vetoing three United Nations Security
Council resolutions backed by Western and Arab states that would
have increased pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to stop the
bloodshed.
Both countries have also voiced opposition to new sanctions
on Iran and to any moves to attack it.
"Attempts to replace the universal principles of the U.N.
Charter by unilateral actions or partisan deals, moreover to use
force bypassing the U.N. do not do any good, as is well known,"
Putin told foreign ambassadors in the Kremlin, where he was
receiving their new credentials.
Putin said his warning concerned civil unrest in the Middle
East and North Africa, adding that the U.N. Charter was meant to
be used to solve problems "through negotiations, without
external interference".
"Incitement of violence in different forms in order to
change the regime only pushes the situation into a dead end.
Violence creates violence," Putin said.
Putin's warning came as Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa
al-Thani told the U.N. General Assembly in New York that Arab
nations should intervene in Syria given the U.N. Security
Council's failure to stop the conflict there.
The 18-month-old revolt, which began as peaceful street
protests, has escalated into a civil war in which activists say
over 27,000 people have died.
Russia accused NATO of overstepping a U.N. Security Council
mandate for a no fly zone over Libya last year to help rebels
overthrow former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Earlier this month, Putin condemned the attack that killed
the U.S. ambassador to Libya but made it clear he believed
Western support for rebels in Arab countries was fuelling chaos.
"Most recently we received proof that such a position is
right. It is time to learn some lessons from what is going on,"
Putin said on Wednesday.
Russia has also accused Western nations of encouraging
Syrian rebels including armed extremists.