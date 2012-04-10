Putin speech may offer clues on next Russian govt

* Putin expected to trumpet the state of economy
* Speech will be watched for clues on government make-up
* Opposition expected to raise tough questions
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, April 11 Russian President-elect
Vladimir Putin will play up his economic achievements on
Wednesday in his last annual address to parliament as prime
minister, a speech that will be scoured for clues on the makeup
of his next administration.
The set-piece speech, which comes less than a month before
Putin is sworn in on May 7, will offer the once and future
Kremlin chief - a master of policy detail - a platform to set
out a growth agenda for his six-year term.
But Putin, 59, will also face tough questions from
opposition lawmakers emboldened by the largest protests of his
12-year-old rule over alleged ballot fraud in December's
parliamentary election and last month's presidential vote.
While the focus of the annual report is on the economy,
Putin - accused by the opposition of stifling political dissent
- may also offer glimpses of his foreign policy priorities after
a campaign coloured by his harsh criticism of the West.
Opponents and foreign governments are watching for signs
Putin could expand the limited political reforms the Kremlin
offered during a winter of protests or go the other way and
crack down on perceived challenges to his grip on power.
His spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on the eve of
the address that Putin would outline "priority steps" and give
"a detailed review of the state of the Russian economy and the
social sphere".
Russia's economy is in a moderate recovery, but concerns are
mounting that Putin's pre-election spending pledges will make
the public finances of the world's largest energy producer more
vulnerable than ever to an oil-price crash.
Putin has said he would name outgoing President Dmitry
Medvedev as prime minister in a job swap with the protege he
helped into the Kremlin four years ago, but the shape of the
next government is unclear.
Alexei Kudrin, the former finance minister who nursed the
budget through the 2008-09 crisis before quitting last year, has
ruled out a return to government, saying he can't support its
fiscal profligacy.
"With such dependency (on oil), we now always face the risk
of an economic shock," Kudrin said in a newspaper interview on
Tuesday after he launched a liberal policy task force last week
that has been called a 'shadow government' by some commentators.
NO NAMES
Peskov said that Putin's speech, which starts at noon in
Moscow (0800 GMT) and is expected to last about 1-1/2 hours,
will not propose a new government line-up.
But he will pass judgment on the performance of members of
his government team, Peskov added. That could give some clarity,
at least, regarding ministers on their way out.
"It is impossible to talk about the work of the cabinet as a
whole without addressing individual sectors. It is difficult for
me to say whether any names will be mentioned but areas of the
economy will be mentioned for sure," Peskov said.
The lack of clarity over the makeup of the next government
has sparked media speculation, in particular regarding the fate
of Igor Sechin, a long-time Putin ally who as deputy premier now
controls Russian energy policy.
Sechin has clashed in the past with Medvedev and sources say
he could be moved either to the Interior Ministry or the
Security Council - both 'power' structures that report directly
to the president.
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, who oversees
economic policy, is under pressure after admitting his wife had
made millions of dollars in financial investments involving
three of Russia's billionaire oligarchs.
Shuvalov has said his actions were legal and prosecutors
have found no case to answer, but critics say that his actions
represent a conflict of interests that may make his position in
government untenable.
Putin, who has a personal aversion to cabinet reshuffles, is
also under pressure to sack the most unpopular ministers in his
government after voter criticism during the election campaign.