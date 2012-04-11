UPDATE 4-Russia's Putin calls for unity but opponents walk out

* Putin calls for unity in speech to parliament
* Says Russia has become stronger under his government
* Some deputies walk out, Putin offers no new concessions
By Timothy Heritage and Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, April 11 President-elect Vladimir Putin
urged his opponents on Wednesday to bury their differences with
him for the sake of Russia's economic and political future after
months of protests and elections that divided the country.
But some deputies walked out when he deflected criticism
over a disputed mayoral vote after his last speech to parliament
as prime minister, underlining the challenge he faces from the
opposition after the biggest protests of his 12-year rule.
The 59-year-old leader, who for many years faced little
overt criticism, could hardly keep his temper when challenged
over meat production, raising his voice and pointing angrily at
a deputy who interrupted him during questions after a 1-1/2 hour
speech hailing the achievements of his four years in government.
"We have one Russia, and its modern, advanced development
must be the goal that unites all the country's political forces
that want to work to build it," Putin told the Duma to
occasional bursts of applause during a nearly four-hour session.
"The country has gone through a tense period of
parliamentary and presidential elections. And today the echoes
of the heightened emotions and political battles can still be
heard," he said.
"But the logic of a mature democracy is that elections end,
and afterwards a far more important period of joint work always
begins."
Putin did not say who he would bring into government when he
starts his six-year term as president on May 7 but said policy
must be aimed at improving the business and investment climate,
boosting economic growth, creating jobs, strengthening Russia's
global standing and helping the population grow.
His speech, delivered unsmilingly from a podium to rows of
seated deputies, was laced with populist references to Russia's
sovereignty, economic progress and ability to act alone on the
world stage.
But although his authority has been dented by the protests,
which brought tens of thousands of people on to the streets of
Moscow before losing steam, he offered no new concessions to
opponents who accuse him of stifling dissent.
DEPUTIES WALK OUT
The former KGB spy has offered limited political reforms
making it easier to register parties in response to the
demonstrations, sparked initially by anger over alleged
electoral fraud. In response to a question on Wednesday, he did
not rule out bringing opposition members into government.
But his opponents, who fear he could seek another term when
his presidency ends in 2018 and go on to rule until 2024, have
dismissed his concessions as token changes that do nothing to
end his domination of the political system.
Putin, who is about to start his third term in the Kremlin,
risked heightening their frustration by saying he considered it
reasonable to limit the president to a total of two terms but
suggesting it would not apply to him because it would not be
retroactive.
"This concerns me less," he told deputies during questions.
Several deputies walked out when Putin suggested a Just
Russia party member who is on hunger strike over alleged fraud
in a mayoral election in the southern city of Astrakhan should
take his dispute to court instead.
Losing candidate Oleg Shein has been on a hunger strike
along with several supporters for nearly a month to protest the
official result of the election in the southern city of
Astrakhan which he lost to a rival from a pro-Kremlin party.
"As far as I know, your colleague Shein started the hunger
strike but did not appeal to court. This is a bit strange. Why
go on hunger strike?" Putin said when a Just Russia deputy asked
his opinion of the dispute.
Making clear his party had no faith in the Russian legal
system, Just Russia leader Sergei Mironov later told the Duma:
"Our friends in Astrakhan have no illusions about the
objectivity of the Astrakhan courts."
Kremlin critics say courts are subject to pressure from the
government and have had little success contesting results of
December's parliamentary election won by Putin's party.
Putin sat looking down and making notes as Mironov took the
podium and criticised him over the case.
In a further sign of his unease with an assembly emboldened
by the demonstrations, even though most of the protest leaders
do not have seats there, Putin angrily told the deputy who took
him on over meat production to sit down.
Before his address, police had detained leftist opposition
leader Sergei Udaltsov and five other demonstrators as they
tried to stage an anti-Putin protest outside the Duma.
RUSSIA IS "STRONGER THAN BEFORE"
Russia's economy is in moderate recovery after the 2008-09
global economic crisis, and Russia won praise for building up a
big "rainy-day fund" that helped prevent economic meltdown.
But concerns are mounting that Putin's pre-election spending
pledges will make the public finances of the world's largest
energy producer more vulnerable than ever to an oil-price crash.
Putin said it was crucial to make Russia better for business
and more attractive for investors, warning that "if we do not
correct the situation in the business climate, we cannot resolve
a single task we face in the economy and the social sphere."
Putin, who has said he will name outgoing President Dmitry
Medvedev as prime minister in a job swap with the protege he
helped into the Kremlin in 2008, said his spending plans had
been carefully calculated and defended his policies in general.
"Evaluating the results of the last four years, we can
rightly say Russia has not only overcome the crisis," he said.
"We are stronger than before."
Drawing comparisons with the chaotic 1990s under President
Boris Yeltsin, when Russia needed an international bailout after
defaulting on its debt, he pledged to build a "new economy" that
could withstand external shocks without help from outside.
He said Russia must create jobs, vowed to increase average
real wages by at least 60-70 percent by 2020, and said he would
diversify the economy. He called for "bold, new steps" to tackle
demographic problems which experts say could harm economic
growth in the country of more than 140 million.
Economic analysts welcomed the promise to improve the
investment climate but said Putin had much to prove.
"While we see this as very encouraging, we repeat ad nauseam
a message that we have been projecting for a very long time now,
that the economy may face serious structural headwinds in the
middle of Putin's third term," said Ivan Tchakarov of
Renaissance Capital in Moscow.