Putin says Russian reforms must be enacted with care

MOSCOW, July 19 President Vladimir Putin said on
Thursday laws to open up competition in Russia's political
system must be implemented with care, suggesting he remains wary
about reforms introduced after the largest protests in his
12-year rule.
"It is necessary that the laws which were passed on a
legislative level make their way into society correctly,
peacefully and in accordance with the letter and spirit of the
law," said Putin, speaking to the political parties'
parliamentary leaders.
"But in no case (may they) allow any destructive forces to
shake up the situation or moreover allow them (to do so) in a
destructive-terroristic way."
In April then-president Dmitry Medvedev signed off on a law
that eased regulations on the registration of political parties,
cutting the required number of members in a party to 500 from
the previous 40,000.
The law was aimed at appeasing demonstrators who had taken
to the streets after accusations of voting fraud in a
parliamentary election in December which gave the
Putin-supported United Russia party a slim parliamentary
majority.
Putin said, however, that, "we have to allow all those who
want to express their opinions to do so in a legal way and not
run around in city squares."