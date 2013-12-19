版本:
Putin's decision on Khodorkovsky good news for investors - Sberbank CEO

MOSCOW Dec 19 The chief executive of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, welcomed President Vladimir Putin's decision on Thursday to pardon jailed oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

"I think it is good news for investors," CEO German Gref told Reuters by email.

Russian stocks extended gains after Putin said he would soon pardon Khodorkovsky.
