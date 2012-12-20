Russia's Putin dismisses talk of health problems

MOSCOW Dec 20 Russian President Vladimir Putin
dismissed on Thursday talk that he is suffering from health
problems, saying such speculation served the interests of his
political opponents.
"This is only beneficial for political opponents who are
trying to question the legitimacy and the effectiveness of the
authorities," he told a news conference.
"I can give the traditional answer to the health question:
there's no point in waiting."
The Kremlin has dismissed suggestions that Putin has
serious health problems since he was seen limping at a September
Asia-Pacific summit and Russian government sources told Reuters
he was suffering from back trouble.