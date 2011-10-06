Putin wants investment at 25 pct of Russian GDP

MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin said on Thursday that he was counting on raising
investment rates to boost the country's long-term economic
growth.
"Our strategic goal is diversification of the economy. And
to change its structure we need to open the way for thousands of
new projects and business ideas," Putin said in a speech to an
investment conference. "We understand this perfectly well."
"For that we need investment, both direct and portfolio.
This should become the main resource for the new
industrialisation of Russia," Putin said.
Russia should, in the next few years, raise the share of
capital investment in the economy to 25 percent of GDP, Putin
said. Investment is now around 20 percent of GDP, less than half
the level in faster-growing China.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Steve Gutterman)