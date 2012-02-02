Russia's Putin courts investors with compensation pledge

* To reimburse investors who lost money in bank float
* Populist move ahead of presidential election
* Speakers criticise corruption; Putin hits back
By Lidia Kelly and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russian Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin sought on Thursday to win the support of small
investors for his bid to return to the Kremlin by promising to
make good losses on shares they bought in the 2007 stock market
float of VTB bank.
Putin's pledge triggered a 3 percent rally in shares in the
state-controlled bank, and overshadowed unusually frank
discussions about state corruption at an investor forum held
just over a month before Russia's presidential election.
The 59-year-old premier is front-runner to win the election
but faces a groundswell of resentment among Russia's urban
middle class that has spawned large street protests demanding
fair elections and clean government.
"Citizens should know that we will do everything possible to
ensure that they do not have any losses. We are ready to make
available the necessary funds," Putin said in answer to a
question from the floor at the Davos-style event in Moscow.
Eyeing VTB chief executive Andrei Kostin in the audience,
Putin asked how much the buyback would cost.
Doing some rapid mental arithmetic, Kostin said compensating
100-110,000 investors would cost $500-$600 million. He promised
to report back by Monday.
Turning to conference host German Gref, chief executive of
state-controlled Sberbank, Putin said: "If you don't
have enough money then you should borrow from Gref at Sberbank."
Gref, forcing a smile, answered: "We are a small, poor bank
and we don't have that sort of money." Gref, who later said
Putin had taken him completely by surprise, runs Russia's top
bank with a market capitalisation of $68 billion.
Shares in VTB have fallen by half since it raised $8 billion
in an initial public offering in 2007. It appears likely that
only small investors who took part in the "people's IPO" would
be compensated, but not qualified, professional investors.
"It clearly was a joke. The state is going to buy back banks
when they're trying to sell them?" said conference guest James
Fenkner of Red Star Asset Management, adding large investors
could not expect to be reimbursed. "The market completely got it
wrong. I think it's a misconception, not serious at all."
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said no compensation was
being considered for investors who have lost money on share
sales by other state companies.
In another headline-grabbing move this week, Putin ordered
VTB to bail out a tour operator that collapsed, stranding 1,400
tourists abroad in Thailand, Vietnam and the Dominican Republic.
Opposition politicians rounded on Putin for ordering the
tourist rescue, saying it would come at the expense of VTB
shareholders and the taxpayer.
TOUGH QUESTIONS
Putin's comments livened up a day of debate during which
speakers - including his former finance minister, Alexei Kudrin
- were unusually forthright in their criticism of state
corruption and pressure on business in Russia.
Kudrin, who resigned last autumn in a row over ballooning
defence spending, ruled out serving in Russia's next government
and expressed sympathy with opposition protests against alleged
ballot fraud in December's parliamentary election.
"The protests show that political competition and maturity
are growing - that's something we need," he told an earlier
panel discussion. "It's a positive sign of the times. We need to
get used to the idea of opposing the powers that be."
Going further, liberal economist Sergei Guriev hit out at
corruption, bloated state corporations and pressure by officials
on business.
"The Russian state is not capable of solving problems - it
is the problem itself," said Guriev, rector of Moscow's New
Economic School.
Net capital outflows, which last year totalled $84 billion -
or nearly 5 percent of gross domestic product - show that
"investors believe that the Russian state has given up the fight
against corruption," he added.
Kudrin joined a disparate group of opposition leaders on the
stage at a large protest rally in Moscow on Dec. 24, and a
further demonstration is planned for this Saturday in Moscow to
call for fair elections.
"It's a good thing to see - I'm glad to see the people on
the streets, glad to see that people are not accepting the
overhang of corruption and lack of openness," Nobel
prize-winning U.S. economist Paul Krugman told Reuters at the
event.
Krugman later shared the podium with Putin, who robustly
defended his achievements during 12 years in power, first as a
two-term president and then as prime minister.
"We have completed the post-Soviet stage of our
development," Putin said, rattling off a string of statistics to
back up his case - poverty rates halved, record-low inflation, a
budget surplus, low public debts and rising life expectancy.
Putin also sought to turn the tables on his critics in the
West, upbraiding governments for sliding into a debt trap, and
teasing Krugman, who made the journey to Moscow despite coming
down with a cold.
"Paul flew in - we'll make him well," he quipped.