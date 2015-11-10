Putin to meet sporting chiefs to discuss 2016 Olympics - Kremlin

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the heads of Russia's sporting federations to discusss preparations for the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.
The meeting coincides with calls for Russia to be banned from the Games after allegations of systematic doping by Russian athletes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Jason Bush)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday