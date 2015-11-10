版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 21:54 BJT

Putin to meet sporting chiefs to discuss 2016 Olympics - Kremlin

MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the heads of Russia's sporting federations to discusss preparations for the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting coincides with calls for Russia to be banned from the Games after allegations of systematic doping by Russian athletes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Jason Bush)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐