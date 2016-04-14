Russia's Putin: Panama papers are 'provocation'

MOSCOW, April 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday media reports about offshore accounts in Panama were a "provocation" and the German newspaper behind the leaks was beholden to U.S. bank Goldman Sachs.

Putin, speaking at his annual televised phone-in, said United State officials were behind the leaks and media reports were designed to sow doubts about individuals.

For HIGHLIGHTS, click on (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrew Osborn; Writing and editing by Jack Stubbs, Dmitry Solovyov, Maria Kiselyova)