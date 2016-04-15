Kremlin says sorry to Goldman Sachs, German paper over Panama Papers slip-up

MOSCOW, April 15 The Kremlin on Friday apologised to U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs and German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, saying aides had mistakenly informed President Vladimir Putin that the American bank owned the newspaper.

Putin, in a televised phone-in on Thursday, had repeated the erroneous information in comments he made about who he thought stood behind the leak of the Panama Papers which were handed to the German newspaper.

"It is more the error of those who prepared the briefing documents, my error," Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters.

"There was information there that had not been checked and rechecked again and we gave it to the president. We have apologised (to the bank) and we will also apologise to the publication." (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova/Alex Winning; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)