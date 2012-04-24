UPDATE 1-Putin steps down as United Russia party chief

* Putin says president should not lead party
* Proposes ally Medvedev to lead United Russia
* Party leaders want to have say over new government
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, April 24 President-elect Vladimir Putin
tried to distance himself from the fraud-tainted ruling United
Russia party on Tuesday, announcing he was stepping down as its
chairman and calling on it to be more competitive.
Keen to protect his own ratings which are higher than those
of a party discredited by accusations of fraud in its
parliamentary election victory in December, Putin proposed
outgoing President Dmitry Medvedev as its new leader instead.
"In line with political practice here, the president stands
above parties," Putin told the leadership of United Russia,
describing the head of state as "a consolidating figure for all
political forces in the country".
"In this regard, after the inauguration in May I deem it
necessary to step down as chairman," Putin said.
The prime minister, who will be sworn in as president on May
7, suggested that a party congress in the second half of May
should elect Medvedev as the new chairman.
Putin, 59, has also said that Medvedev, a longtime ally who
led United Russia's campaign in the December election to the
Duma, the lower house of parliament, will become prime minister.
"Since Dmitry Anatolyevich led the party in the State Duma
election campaign, and since I will recommend him for the post
of prime minister, I believe it is right for him to head the
party as well," Putin said.
"It is a global practice that the government leans on the
support of the parliamentary majority."
The move could be a poisoned chalice for Medvedev, however,
whose popularity has dropped since he and Putin announced last
September that he would step down as president and make way for
Putin's return to the Kremlin.
Medvedev is less popular than Putin among party members,
many of whom blame him for the relatively poor showing in
December's election and view him as too liberal.
FREEDOM FOR EVERYBODY
In a speech in the Kremlin earlier on Tuesday, one of his
last public appearances as president, Medvedev emphasised his
adherence to liberal and free market values.
"I will repeat what I said in May 2008 upon assuming the
presidency: I consider the development of civil and economic
freedoms is my most important task. More freedom for each person
- that was and remains my goal," Medvedev said.
In the speech, which broadly outlined his agenda as head of
government, Medvedev promised to reduce the role of the state in
the economy, privatise state-controlled assets and grant more
fiscal powers to Russia's regions.
"State companies should stop acquiring private firms and
start selling non-core assets," Medvedev said in a veiled
reference to state-controlled behemoths like Gazprom,
where he long served as board chairman.
Such an agenda was not likely to strike a chord with the
majority of United Russia members who espouse more leftist and
populist views, favouring a greater role of the state in the
economy.
Some cautiously asked for Putin's permission to oppose the
new government on policy issues, arguing that the party should
be more aggressive in the political atmosphere changed by the
biggest opposition protests of Putin's rule.
"Taking into account the new goals ahead, changes in the
political landscape, maybe it is necessary for us to take a
tougher line towards the (government)?" parliament member
Alexander Khinshtein asked Putin.
"What do you think, should United Russia have a greater
influence on the process of the cabinet's formation, and in the
future on rotation of the cabinet ministers?" said Sergei
Ilyinykh, party leader in the Siberian city of Tomsk.
Putin said he hoped for constructive cooperation between
United Russia and the new government, whose lineup is expected
to be announced in the second half of May.
"The party should be more viable, more politically
competitive, if it is to remain in the race for leadership,"
Putin said. He and Medvedev are currently engaged in secretive
consultations over the new cabinet's lineup.
United Russia won just under 50 percent of the votes cast in
the Duma election on Dec. 4, down from more than 64 percent in
the previous poll in 2007. It rejects the fraud allegations,
which triggered large protests against the party and Putin.
Putin won more than 63 percent of votes in the presidential
election on March 4, and his opinion poll ratings have long been
much higher than the party's.