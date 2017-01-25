Putin says he hopes cooperation between Russian and Qatari wealth funds to expand

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW Jan 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he hoped cooperation between the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund would expand.
Putin was speaking at a meeting with QIA head Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg, Intesa CEO Carlo Messina, and Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Investment makes state-owned lender largest financier to deal
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)