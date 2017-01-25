版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 22:10 BJT

Putin says he hopes cooperation between Russian and Qatari wealth funds to expand

MOSCOW Jan 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he hoped cooperation between the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund would expand.

Putin was speaking at a meeting with QIA head Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg, Intesa CEO Carlo Messina, and Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐