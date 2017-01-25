Putin says he hopes cooperation between Russian and Qatari wealth funds to expand

MOSCOW Jan 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he hoped cooperation between the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund would expand.

Putin was speaking at a meeting with QIA head Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg, Intesa CEO Carlo Messina, and Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)