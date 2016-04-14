Putin says Russia seeking strategic investor for 19 pct Rosneft stake

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
MOSCOW, April 14 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Russian government was searching for a strategic investor to buy a 19 percent stake in global top oil producer Rosneft as part of a privatisation plan.
Putin was speaking after his annual televised phone-in. For HIGHLIGHTS, click on (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Anton Zverev; Writing Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: