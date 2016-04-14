版本:
Putin says Russia seeking strategic investor for 19 pct Rosneft stake

MOSCOW, April 14 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Russian government was searching for a strategic investor to buy a 19 percent stake in global top oil producer Rosneft as part of a privatisation plan.

Putin was speaking after his annual televised phone-in. For HIGHLIGHTS, click on (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Anton Zverev; Writing Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

