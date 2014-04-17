版本:
2014年 4月 17日 星期四 18:45 BJT

Russia's Putin says wife of Novatek owner affected by sanctions

MOSCOW, April 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Western sanctions have affected some of those on the list, including the wife of Gennady Timchenko, the co-owner of gas producer Novatek.

He said the wife of the Russian billionaire had been unable to pay for an operation because of a blocked bank card.

"This, of course, is simply a human rights violation," Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, Andrey Kuzmin, Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
