Russia's Putin hints oil tsar Sechin will keep influence

MOSCOW, March 7 Vladimir Putin hinted on
Wednesday that Russian oil tsar Igor Sechin would remain a
political heavyweight in any reshuffle of senior government and
Kremlin posts following his victory in a presidential election.
The Deputy Prime Minister's political fortunes are being
closely watched by foreign investors due to his supposedly
powerful behind-the-scenes influence over Putin personally, and
because of his current oversight of the oil, gas and power
sectors.
Sechin's influence was eroded during the four-year term of
Dmitry Medvedev, the outgoing president, who managed to move
Sechin off the board of directors of state-controlled oil firm
Rosneft.
Putin, who has said that Medvedev will become prime minister
after he assumes the presidency in May, has not himself shown
any signs of losing trust in Sechin, a longtime ally.
However in the closed-door world of Kremlin politics,
politicians' careers can come to an abrupt end and public praise
from Putin is seen as a key bellwether of their political
health.
When asked at a meeting with journalists on Wednesday what
he valued Sechin for, Putin said:
"For his professionalism and his grip, for getting the job
done. If he starts something, one can be sure that the job will
be done. It is very important in the executive branch of power."
In another possible sign that he remains in favour, Sechin,
52, was the first person to be summoned to Putin's country home
on Monday morning after election night to report on corruption
in state-controlled companies.
Clutching an iPad and a thick file of papers, a visibly
nervous Sechin told Putin that his officials had informed him
that some managers at state firms had not disclosed information
about their ties to offshore firms.
Like Putin, Sechin is a former KGB agent. A rare photograph
of him shows him in a military uniform posing with a Kalashnikov
assault rifle during Angola's civil war. The two men worked
together in the St. Petersburg mayor's office before both moved
to Moscow.
Sechin is widely seen as a leader of the "Siloviki" faction
of former intelligence agents in government and the Kremlin who
advocate more state control in the economy and political life.
When Putin was elected president in 2000 he appointed Sechin
as a deputy head of the Kremlin administration. He was the
mastermind of the Kremlin's attack on the YUKOS oil company and
its owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who is now serving a prison
sentence for crimes his supporters say were invented to punish
him for his anti-Kremlin political activity.
Medvedev, seen as closer to more liberal figures in
government, has said Khodorkovsky's case will be reviewed. Legal
action launched by three Russian-born billionaires seen as close
to Medvedev also derailed an $18 billion deal between oil major
BP and Rosneft, that was orchestrated by Sechin and
blessed by Putin.
Igor Yurgens, a prominent lobbyist who advises Medvedev,
said the outgoing president should not take the prime minister's
job if Sechin remains in the cabinet and retains his influence
because any reforms he might undertake would be frustrated by
Sechin.
Putin has said on several occasions that Medvedev is his
choice for the job of the prime minister but has not named any
candidates for other ministerial positions. Putin will assume
the presidency after his inauguration on May 7.