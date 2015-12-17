版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 20:02 BJT

Putin says decision on Turkey nuclear plant to be purely commercial

MOSCOW Dec 17 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia's decision to participate in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey would be based on purely commercial considerations.

"Questions about this project should be decided on a corporate level ... We will not take a single step that would damage our own economic interests," Putin told his annual news conference. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Alexander Winning and Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐