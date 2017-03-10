Kremlin says President Putin met new Exxon CEO

MOSCOW, March 10 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had met new Exxon Mobil chief executive officer Darren Woods on Thursday.

Russia's energy minister, Alexander Novak, and Rosneft head Igor Sechin attended the meeting, according to the spokesman.

"This is a very big company and it is a major investor. This is why it receives special treatment," Peskov said in reference to Exxon Mobil.

He also said Moscow will keep working on improving the environment for all foreign investors. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)