Russia's Putin pledges further support for Yamal LNG

MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin said the state will continue to support Yamal LNG project led by Novatek.

Putin added that the liquefied natural gas from the project, where French and Chinese investors also have stakes, will be able to reach almost all the global markets. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Alexander Winning and Christian Lowe,; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

