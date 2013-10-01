版本:
Russia's QIWI to float 8.2 mln more shares

MOSCOW Oct 1Russian payment transfer company QIWI priced its float of almost 8.2 million shares already owned by its stakeholders at $30.5 per share on Tuesday.

The firm announced the float in September but did not reveal the pricing. Internet group Mail.RU, which co-founded QIWI in 2007, and Japan's Mitsui & Co will reduce their stakes as a result of the float, according to market sources.

The offering, for which Credit Suisse Securities (USA) is the sole book-runner, is expected to close on or around Oct. 4, QIWI said in a statement.

Earlier this year, QIWI, which provides payment services across physical, online and mobile channels mainly in Russia, floated 12.5 million American depository shares on Nasdaq.
