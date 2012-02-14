Political pressure seen in Russia radio shakeup

* Ekho Moskvy radio says Putin's public criticism is cause
* Putin's spokesman says prime minister not behind changes
* Critics say government seeking more control
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Feb 14 A Russian radio station
critical of the Kremlin is facing a shakeup of its board of
directors that its editor said on Tuesday appeared aimed at
puttting pressure on it to take a more positive approach to
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.
Ekho Moskvy editor Alexei Venediktov said the station's
majority owner Gazprom-Media, a unit of state-controlled gas
giant Gazprom, had demanded changes that would give
the company control over decisions by the nine-member board.
Ekho Moskvy said it suspected the board overhaul was
prompted by criticism from Putin, who accused the station of
"pouring shit" over him and of serving U.S. interests in a
striking public dressing-down of Venediktov last month.
Venediktov said in the shakeup, to be sealed at a meeting in
late March, would push out two independent directors and add
Ekho Moskvy's director, a management figure, meaning that the
owner could count on at least five votes on the board.
"I see this, without a doubt, as an attempt to adjust
editorial policy ... and not on the initiative of Gazprom,"
Venediktov said on the station. Asked whose initiative he
believed it was, he replied: "The highest political leaders".
He said he and his deputy would leave the board, even though
he had been asked to stay.
The shakeup raised fears of a state campaign to silence
dissent as Putin, facing the biggest opposition protests since
he came to power in 2000, prepares for a March 4 vote expected
to return him to the Kremlin for a six-year term as president.
Putin's spokesman said the prime minister was not behind the
shakeup, but a Gazprom-Media statement seemed to suggest the
timing of the decision was motivated in part by Putin's
criticism of the station.
The company had planned to make changes on the board next
summer but decided to do so sooner after "taking into
consideration the heightened attention that various sides have
paid to the radio station recently", Gazprom-Media development
director Irina Zinkova said in the statement.
Yevgeny Yasin, a respected economist who is one of the
independent directors to be replaced, said the goal was to
increase control over one of the few prominent broadcast outlets
that does not toe the Kremlin line.
"I believe the leadership wants to establish control over
independent mass media outlets, and over Ekho Moskvy first of
all," he said on Ekho Moskvy.
PUTIN AND PROTESTS
Russia's leading nationwide news channels and many print
media all came either directly or indirectly under state
ownership during Putin's 2000-2008 presidency.
Ekho Moskvy, which says it has 900,000 daily listeners in
the nation of 143 million, has become a standard-bearer for a
growing number of independent online media and satellite
television stations in recent months.
The showdown comes at a time of heightened political tension
in Russia. Tens of thousands of people have turned out for
opposition protests three times since December, venting anger
over suspicions of fraud in a Dec. 4 parliamentary vote and
dismay at Putin's intention to rule for years to come.
"For years Ekho Moskvy has been the focus point of the
opposition media in Russia. Now, before the election, the
strongest pressure is coming to bear on this sharpest point,"
Sergei Parkhomenko, a journalist and protest organiser who has a
weekly comment show on Ekho Moskvy, told Reuters.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed suggestions that
the prime minister was behind the initiative as "fantasizing".
"I know for a fact that Putin gave no such order," Interfax
news agency quoted Peskov as saying, though he acknowledged
Putin had often voiced irritation over what he viewed as the
station's "reconstructive, biased and prejudiced criticism".
Venediktov, who will keep his post as editor-in-chief,
expressed confidence Putin is not trying to close the station,
and vowed not to soften its bite.
But Putin's election campaign manager, film director
Stanislav Govorukhin, suggested he hoped the changes on the
board have just that result.
"I hope that we will soon hear a new Ekho Moskvy,"
Govorukhin tweeted on Tuesday.