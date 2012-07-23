Russia's thriving Magnit rivals global retailers

MOSCOW, July 23 Sergei Galitskiy opened his first store in Russia's crisis year of 1998 and has never looked back: his supermarket chain Magnit is opening three shops a day and has a market valuation to rival that of Europe's biggest retailer Carrefour.

Magnit has grabbed business in provincial towns from outdoor markets and kiosks, while some Western retail giants like Wal-Mart have yet to break in to Russia. Carrefour came to Russia in 2009 - and has already left.

Galitskiy's regional focus - an unusual strategy for big chains normally seeking to gain a foothold in Russia's wealthiest markets of Moscow and St Petersburg - has allowed him to take advantage of a lack of competition.

In a country where business success often comes from political connections, Galitskiy is also something of an exception - steadily building his chain of stores from his first in the southern city of Krasnodar, over 1,300 km (800 miles) from Moscow.

Under Galitskiy, who keeps a low profile despite his ownership of Krasnodar's premier league soccer club, Magnit has benefited from a growing middle class and consistently higher rates of consumer spending in Russia, a country of 143 million.

Russian retail sales rose 6.9 percent year-on-year in June, compared to 1.6 percent in Britain. Real wages rose by 12.9 percent.

Investors have caught on to the trend, piling money into Magnit and eschewing more established Western players held back by weak domestic economies.

"We are enthusiastic about Magnit because we expect it to grow sales and earnings in a 4-5 years perspective," said Alexei Krivoshapko, director at Prosperity Capital Management, which says it is a large investor in Magnit.

A Reuters poll showed Magnit is likely to report on Tuesday a 67.5 percent jump in second-quarter earnings.

"Expectations of high growth rates are fully reflected in the stock price. What is particularly attractive is its ability to grow fast and maintain high margins," said Evgeny Golosnoy, an analyst at Nomos.

Despite generating only about 10 percent of Carrefour's sales, its market value has jumped to $11.2 billion compared to the French company's $11.7 billion.

"The likes of Magnit ... can get many years of solid growth just by building stores where there aren't any," said Bruce Bower, portfolio manager at Moscow-based fund manager Verno Capital.

GETTING EXPENSIVE

But Verno Capital recently switched out of Magnit into arch rival X5, Russia's top food retailer by sales, concerned that Magnit was getting too expensive while viewing X5 as a turnaround play after a year of under-performance.

Magnit's Moscow-listed shares are up 31 percent in the year to date - against a 2 percent fall in the broader Russian index MICEX and a 14 percent fall in X5, which has been dogged by management and operational issues.

In contrast Carrefour, the world's second biggest retailer by sales behind U.S. giant Wal-Mart, is suffering from acute competition against a weak economic backdrop and has shed 23 percent of its value in 2012.

The sharp rise in Magnit shares has inflated its valuation to a price-to-earnings ratio of 27 times for 2012, among the highest in Russia and compared to an average for Russian consumer stocks of 15.9, according to Otkritie bank. X5 and smaller rival Dixy Group trade at a P/E of 18 times and 26 times for 2012 respectively.

"In this sector, value for shareholders is created by capital expenditure ... the more stores they build, the faster they grow," said Nomos Bank's Golosnoy.

Magnit, Russia's largest food retailer by stores with more than 5,700 outlets, expects sales to rise by up to 30 percent this year, backed by 1,400 new shop openings.

"Competition is growing every day but we still have opportunities for more or less comfortable growth," Galitskiy, 44, told a conference call in March.

He was not available to be interviewed for this story.

Betting that food stores could thrive in Russia's regions whatever the economic climate, Galitskiy handed over his wholesale cosmetics business and founded Magnit when Russia was at one of its lowest points since the end of communism.

CHEAPEST STORES

Most of Magnit's outlets are convenience stores with basic product ranges that target shoppers with a medium level of income, allowing it to open in small towns as well as cities.

Having grown to its current size, Magnit says it enjoys roughly the same purchasing terms as market leader X5, which helps it compete on price, win customers and defend margins.

"X5 is now investing in price. We won't let them remain the cheapest stores," Galitskiy told a conference call in April.

Galitskiy, ranked Russia's 25th richest man by U.S. magazine Forbes with an estimated fortune of $4.9 billion, the former economics student and banker owns just under 40 percent of shares in Magnit.

He said in an interview in 2006 that his initial regional focus sought to avoid potential competition with foreign retail giants such as Carrefour which he thought would naturally look at markets like Moscow and St Petersburg.

Foreign retailers have had mixed results entering Russia.

Germany's Metro and France's Auchan have succeeded and have many hypermarkets throughout the country, but Wal-Mart has been thwarted in attempts to enter by acquisition.

Carrefour abandoned its expansion just a few months after opening a Russian store in 2009, citing a lack of opportunities that would secure it any sizeable market share, as it was pressed to concentrate on domestic issues.