公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 18:26 BJT

Russian oil firm Rosneft to start Barents Sea drilling in 2018

MOSCOW, April 3 Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft plans to start drilling in the Barents Sea in 2018, Chief Executive Igor Sechin told President Vladimir Putin via video-link on Monday.

"Rosneft is always justifies your trust, Vladimir Vladimirovich," Sechin said.

Rosneft is under Western sanctions following Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis which limits its fundraising on the western markets and bans western firms involvement in helping Rosneft to explore Arctic, deepwater and shale oil.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Sujata Rao)
