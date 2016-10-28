Russian antimonopoly watchdog receives Rosneft's bid for entire Bashneft

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian anti-monopoly agency said on Friday it had received a bid for 100 percent of oil company Bashneft from Russian oil giant Rosneft.
The agency said it would review the bid within a month, a deputy head of the anti-monopoly body Anatoly Golomolzin told Reuters. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.