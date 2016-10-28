版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五

Russian antimonopoly watchdog receives Rosneft's bid for entire Bashneft

MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian anti-monopoly agency said on Friday it had received a bid for 100 percent of oil company Bashneft from Russian oil giant Rosneft.

The agency said it would review the bid within a month, a deputy head of the anti-monopoly body Anatoly Golomolzin told Reuters. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)

