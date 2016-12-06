Previous Bashneft managers have questions to answer: Kremlin official

MOSCOW Dec 6 There are major questions about the work of the previous management of Russia's Bashneft oil company and law enforcement is looking into it, Mikhail Babich, presidential envoy for the Volga region, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

"I don't want to throw stones at the previous management, but at the very least, those reports that are coming out, the information that we have, show that there are very big questions about the effectiveness of the previous management," RIA quoted him as saying.

"It (the work of the previous management) will be given the appropriate assessment, including from a legal point of view, in the near future." (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)