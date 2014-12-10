版本:
Russia's Rosneft to raise 800 bln rbls in domestic rouble bonds -RIA

MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia's Rosneft plans to raise 800 billion roubles ($14.8 billion) from the sale of new domestic rouble bonds, RIA Novosti news agency said on Wednesday quoting company statements.

Last year, Rosneft closed a deal to buy its peer TNK-BP for $55 billion, using capital markets to finance the deal, along with other tools.

($1 = 54.1910 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Thomas Grove)
