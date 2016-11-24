版本:
Russia cbank declines comment on how Rosneft bonds will affect money, fx mkts

MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's central bank declined comment on the possible effects of a new bond programme by Rosneft on the country's money and forex markets when contacted by Reuters.

Rosneft recently approved a bond programme worth 1.071 trillion roubles ($16.55 billion) for 10 years.

A large Rosneft bond issue at the end of 2014 coincided with a steep slump in the rouble. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)

