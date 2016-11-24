Russia cbank declines comment on how Rosneft bonds will affect money, fx mkts

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's central bank declined comment on the possible effects of a new bond programme by Rosneft on the country's money and forex markets when contacted by Reuters.
Rosneft recently approved a bond programme worth 1.071 trillion roubles ($16.55 billion) for 10 years.
A large Rosneft bond issue at the end of 2014 coincided with a steep slump in the rouble. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.