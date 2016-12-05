Russia's Rosneft says approves bond issue worth 600 bln roubles

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian oil firm Rosneft has approved issuing 600 billion roubles ($9.43 billion) in domestic bonds, it said on Monday.
The bonds are to be sold via open subscription, the company added in a statement, which provided no timing for the placement of the bonds.
The bond issue is a part of a wider domestic bond programme worth 1.071 trillion roubles that was approved last month. ($1 = 63.6600 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.