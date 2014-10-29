Russia's Rosneft may increase capex by 30 pct to 1 trln rbls in 2015

MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's Rosneft may
increase its capital expenditure by 30 percent to some 1
trillion roubles ($23.4 billion) next year, the company's Chief
Financial Officer Svyatoslav Slavinskiy told a conference call.
"We assume that capex may increase compared to this year by
30 percent to reach close to 1 trillion roubles. But this will
depend on many factors," he said.
Rosneft's capex was seen at around 600-700 billion roubles
this year. Rosneft is the world's largest listed
oil company by output.
(1 US dollar = 42.8180 Russian rouble)
