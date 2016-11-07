版本:
Russia's Rosneft sells stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz to Beijing Gas for $1.1 bln

MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's oil giant Rosneft said on Monday it had agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in its subsidiary Verkhnechonskneftegaz to Beijing Gas for around $1.1 billion.

The deal needs to get a green light from regulators, Rosneft added. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)

