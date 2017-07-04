FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
Rosneft says may sell stake in retail business to China's CEFC
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
深度分析
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
深度分析
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月4日 / 下午1点35分 / 20 小时前

Rosneft says may sell stake in retail business to China's CEFC

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft and China Energy Company Limited (CEFC) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, under which the Chinese private company may acquire a stake in the Russian oil company's retail business, Rosneft said on Tuesday.

A source at the company said last month that Rosneft was considering selling a stake in its retail business, which it had decided to spin off.

Rosneft has almost 3,000 filling stations, around 150 oil storage complexes and more than 1,000 gasoline tankers. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below