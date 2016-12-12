Russian court slashes libel payout sought by oil giant Rosneft

MOSCOW Dec 12 A Moscow court on Monday rejected
a demand from oil giant Rosneft that Russia's RBC media group
should pay it a fine in excess of 3.2 billion roubles ($52
million) for defamation, with the judge ordering a payout of
400,000 roubles instead.
Rosneft sued RBC for an article saying that Igor Sechin, the
company's CEO and a long-time Kremlin ally, was trying to
prevent private Rosneft shareholders from obtaining a blocking
stake in the company. Rosneft said the article was untrue.
Moscow arbitration court judge Ubusha Boldunov, reading out
his verdict, said that RBC should remove the disputed article
from its website, publish a refutation and pay the damages to
the oil company.
"We listened to the decision with a mixed feeling of joy and
sorrow," said RBC's lawyer, Alexei Melnikov. "We will appeal
it."
Under a deal announced last week, a 19.5 percent stake in
Rosneft is being sold to the Qatar Investment Authority and
commodities trader Glencore for 10.5 billion euros
($11.13 billion).
($1 = 61.0947 roubles) ($1 = 0.9436 euros)
