版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 21:31 BJT

Russia's Rosneft says to complete Essar deal in nearest future

MOSCOW, June 28 Russian largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday that it plans to complete the deal to acquire a 49 percent stake in India's Essar Oil in the "nearest future".

The closure of the $12.9 billion deal, signed last year, has been held up by creditor banks to Essar and some regulatory approvals.

Rosneft said all the necessary legal approvals have been received by the purchasers and sellers.

"The parties received no additional inquiries from the Indian Authorities. Excluding the (Vadinar) port from the deal is not being considered by the parties," it said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐