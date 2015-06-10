Russia's Rosneft CEO sees no problem for Exxon's Sakhalin-1 operations

MILAN, June 10 Russia's Rosneft, a
shareholder in the ExxonMobil-led Sakhalin-1 oil and
gas project, sees no problems for the U.S. company's operations
on the Pacific Ocean's island, Rosneft Chief Executive Igor
Sechin said on Wednesday.
The Kommersant daily had reported that Russian Deputy Prime
Minister Arkady Dvorkovich planned to hold a meeting on
Wednesday to discuss the preliminary results of checks at the
offshore projects of Sakhalin-2, led by Gazprom, and
Sakhalin-1.
Sechin said on Wednesday that Sakhalin-1 operations complied
with all requirements.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, editing by Louise Heavens; writing
by Katya Golubkova)