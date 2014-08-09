版本:
CORRECTED-ExxonMobil starts drilling for oil in Russia's Arctic - Rosneft

(Corrects name and position of ExxonMobil's Waller)

SOCHI, Russia Aug 9U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil began drilling for oil in Russia's Arctic on Saturday, its partner Rosneft said, despite sanctions imposed on the Russian company by Washington over the crisis in Ukraine.

"Today, commercial success is driven by efficient international cooperation," Russian President Vladimir Putin told Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Glenn Waller, ExxonMobil's lead manager in Russia, on a videoconference call from his Black Sea residence. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Polina Devitt and Louise Ireland)
