Russian Rosneft's president could be removed-sources

MOSCOW, Sept 9 The president of Russian oil producer Rosneft could soon be replaced, two industry sources said on Friday, little more than a week after the company's Arctic offshore development deal with ExxonMobil .

"(Deputy Prime Minister) Igor Ivanovich (Sechin) is dissatisfied with (Eduard) Khudainatov's actions," one of the sources said.

Another source close to Rosneft said Khudainatov's removal from the post, which he took a year ago, could be discussed at a board meeting next week.

"People in Rosneft are discussing the possibility of his departure," the source said. "He was elected as a temporary person ... But the only problem is that there is no obvious candidate to replace him."

Khudainatov replaced Rosneft's long-serving chief, Sergei Bogdanchikov, last September. Bogdanchikov's contract was not extended after he lost the confidence of Sechin, a main decision-maker in the Russian energy sector.

A Rosneft spokesman said Khudainatov was continuing work and added: "These rumours are groundless." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Yershov, editing by Timothy Heritage)