Russian Rosneft's president could be removed-sources

MOSCOW, Sept 9 The president of Russian oil
producer Rosneft could soon be replaced, two industry
sources said on Friday, little more than a week after the
company's Arctic offshore development deal with ExxonMobil
.
"(Deputy Prime Minister) Igor Ivanovich (Sechin) is
dissatisfied with (Eduard) Khudainatov's actions," one of the
sources said.
Another source close to Rosneft said Khudainatov's removal
from the post, which he took a year ago, could be discussed at a
board meeting next week.
"People in Rosneft are discussing the possibility of his
departure," the source said. "He was elected as a temporary
person ... But the only problem is that there is no obvious
candidate to replace him."
Khudainatov replaced Rosneft's long-serving chief, Sergei
Bogdanchikov, last September. Bogdanchikov's contract was not
extended after he lost the confidence of Sechin, a main
decision-maker in the Russian energy sector.
A Rosneft spokesman said Khudainatov was continuing work and
added: "These rumours are groundless."
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Yershov, editing by
Timothy Heritage)