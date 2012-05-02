UPDATE 1-Oil payment change hits Rosneft free cash flow

MOSCOW May 2 Russian state oil company Rosneft
reported a hit to its cash flows in the first quarter,
when it said it stopped taking pre-payment for oil deliveries
and built up oil and product inventories, which analysts said
overshadowed an earnings beat.
Rosneft reported negative free cash flow of 46 billion
rubles ($1.57 billion) compared with 14 billion rubles a quarter
earlier and positive free cash flow of 99 billion rubles in the
first quarter of 2011.
Russia's largest oil producer said it had stopped taking
pre-payment for oil deliveries during the first quarter of 2012
as a measure to manage cash flow. A spokesman did not respond
immediately to a request for a comment.
In notes on the result, Rosneft's management said cash flows
were hit by an increase in working capital from what it
described as a "temporary cancellation of early payment
collection from oil buyers."
Working capital also rose as a result of a build in crude
oil stocks at the Ruhr Oel refineries in Germany, in which
Rosneft owns a stake, and accumulation of petroleum products in
Russia ahead of the summer driving season.
"The fact that the results exceeded analyst expectations
does not mean that the accounts were wonderful. There is a
negative - a big increase in receivables, which ate up free cash
flows," Kapital brokerage analyst Vitaly Kryukov said.
In the first quarter, net profit fell less than expected, to
112 billion rubles ($3.81 billion), beating analyst expectations
of 88.6 billion rubles.
Rosneft, up more than 3 percent before the result was
published, closed down 1.37 percent at 208.91 rubles in Moscow
trading.
"Our Q1 results are much better than planned. We exercised
prudent cost management and achieved outstanding efficiency
given the macroeconomic environment," Rosneft President Eduard
Khudainatov said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Our key objectives for this year are to press ahead with
our large-scale production and refining projects and optimise
our business across the board."
On a quarterly basis, net profit rose 55.6 percent, the
company said. Rosneft's fourth-quarter accounts reflected the
purchase of a stake in the Ruhr Oel refining complex in Germany.
The top Russian oil producer, fresh from Arctic exploration
deals with Exxon Mobil and Eni, has been
steadily increasing output through ramp-up of new fields but
lost tax breaks at the Vankor field, the main driver of output
growth.
Its claim to a reduced tax bill expired in August, hitting
net profit and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA).
"A key factor behind the decrease in EBITDA compared to Q1
2011 was the expiration of reduced (mineral extraction tax)
rates and export duties for oil produced at the Vankor field,"
Rosneft said in a Russian language press release.
EBITDA fell 14.9 percent year on year in ruble terms to 165
billion rubles, or $5.63 billion at an average ruble rate of
29.33 per dollar for the first quarter. Analysts had expected
$5.25 billion.