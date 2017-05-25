UPDATE 1-Intesa Sanpaolo moves to syndicate Rosneft deal loan - sources

(Adds syndication details, banker quotes, background)
LONDON May 25 Intesa Sanpaolo has
launched the process to syndicate a loan it provided to Glencore
and a Qatari sovereign wealth fund for their purchase
of a 19.5 percent stake in Russia's Rosneft, banking
sources said on Thursday.
Intesa provided a 5.2 billion euro ($5.83 billion) loan to
Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority late last year, and
the Italian bank is now trying to spread its risk.
The process has been launched with a "limited group of
banks," one banker said. It is unclear at this stage whether or
not the deal will be syndicated beyond this group.
"It is a complicated deal and not everyone will have the
appetite for it," the banker said.
Two sources said the syndication had gone out to 15 banks,
with no Russian lenders involved.
The head of Intesa's Russian business, Antonio Fallico, said
in February it was speaking with 14 banks about syndicating the
loan, with the aim of choosing two or three to take on 2.5-3
billion euros of the debt.
A spokesman for Intesa declined to comment.
The Italian government approved the 5.2 billion euro loan on
March 20. The deal was subject to regulatory scrutiny due to the
size of the loan and its potential for entanglement in EU
sanctions on Russia.
Russian energy giant Rosneft, its boss Igor Sechin and
Russia’s top state banks are all subject to sanctions imposed
after Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and
some banks refused to consider the deal on these grounds.
“There is no way we would look at this deal, it is just not
possible for us to do it, it would not get past our compliance
team,” a second banker said.
The fact the original 5.2 billion euro loan has not been
affected by sanctions issues in the last five months should give
banks some comfort, a third banker said.
“The (5.2 billion euro) deal has not been derailed by any
issues around sanctions. This syndication is even more remote
from any potential problem,” he said.
Information provided to the banks in the syndication process
specifies the deal does not contravene sanctions, the first
banker said.
“The deal will move forward, banks will need to do some work
on it,” he added.
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Sandrine Bradley and Tessa
Walsh; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Simon Jessop and
Mark Potter)