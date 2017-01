MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's Rosneft said on Thursday, together with U.S. partner ExxonMobil, it won three blocks in the fifth license round in Mozambique.

Rosneft and Exxon were awarded three contract areas: A5-B in the Angoche Basin as well as Z5-C and Z5-D in the Zambezi Delta. Exxon is expected to be an operator for exploration and development projects in Mozambique, Rosneft added. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)