Russia's Rosneft CEO sees share price at no less than $8.12 at possible stake sale

MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said he sees share price at no less than $8.12 per share at possible stake sale by the state, Russian agencies reported on Thursday.

"The shares will be worth as much as other shareholders had paid for them during similar deals - $8.12 (per share)," TASS agency quoted Sechin as saying.

Rosneft shares traded at 224.3 roubles ($5.4 dollar) on Thursday. The Russian government owns 69.5 percent in Rosneft and had planned to cut its stake by 19.5 percent.

(1 US dollar = 41.6580 Russian rouble) (Reporting and writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)