Russian economy minister says no plans to buy Rosneft bonds from wealth fund

TASHKENT Dec 10 Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday that the government had no plans to buy bonds issued by state oil firm Rosneft from the state's National Wealth Fund.

Rosneft has been lobbying for the government to provide almost $50 billion in financial assistance to help the firm weather Western sanctions, including by purchasing bonds from the Wealth Fund.

Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, also speaking to reporters in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, said in reference to the government buying Rosneft bonds: "For now no such decisions have been taken."

Siluanov added, however, that the government would "consider the appropriateness of investing funds in this asset" if Rosneft applied. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)